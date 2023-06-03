Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Sidhra, Malhori, Jagir, Bahufort, Jhajjarkotli, Janipur, New Secretariat, Subash Nagar, Muthi, Rajinder Nagar, Roop Nagar, Sheetli and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 04 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Hatlimorh, Tara Nagar, Kalibari, Patel Nagar, Shiva Nagar, Govindsagar, Sawan Chak, Janglote, Bhagthali, ChakLuddan, Shakti Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, Ram Nagar, GMC Kathua, Kaya kay Gas, PHE, Salehar, Khour, Biaspur, Makwal, Rathana, Jinder Mellu, Bishnah, Kotli, Sarore, Deoli, Kheri, Pandorian, Rehal and adjoining areas shall remain affected on June 06 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to JIO Reliance Office will remain affected on June 06 from 9 am to 3 pm.

The power supply to Keerian Local and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 06 and 07 from 6 am to 10 am.

The power supply to Panthal, Serli, Sundrani, PHE, Lalyana, Salehar, Rathana, Khour, Makhanpur, Biaspur, Sai Kalan, Khanachak, Kotli, Nikowal, Kalyana and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 07 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Jakhni, Dairy Farm, Pathi, Deik and adjoining areas shall remain affected on June 07 from 6 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle, Kathua has informed that the power supply to Bawa Talab will remain affected on June 05 and 07 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Manhas Mohalla will remain affected on June 04 and 06 from 6 am to 10 am.