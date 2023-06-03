BJP framed policies to benefit needy persons: Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: BJP has framed policies for the benefit of needy persons as true beneficiaries, therefore, garnering support from all the castes and communities.

This was stated by Ashok Koul, general secretary (org), J&K BJP while chairing a series of meetings to review preparations for conducting different programmes in coming days under ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan.’

“Now, in all these programmes, party workers would take these policies and achievements to masses using every possible mode,” he maintained.

A handout of the BJP stated that senior Party leaders, who have been bestowed with responsibilities to supervise individual programmes include MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana; general secretaries—Dr. Devinder Manyal and Vibodh Gupta; former Minister Priya Sethi and others and they also attended these meetings.

During these meetings, Koul sought details related to smooth and effective conduct of Yoga events on Yoga Divas, virtual interaction with PM, Vyaapari Sammelan, intellectual meet and door-to-door outreach programme.

He said that these programmes to be held as part of ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan’ carry significance as the Party aims to highlight the splendid work done in nine years under PM Modi.

Koul further said that Party leaders should devote more time in the month of June to guide and lead Party activists in making every event successful for which discussions have been held many times and today the final review was made.

Dr. Devinder Manyal, convenor of month long Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan programmes, shared minutes of the virtual interaction with PM, International Yoga Day and door-to-door campaign, presented details containing modes of holding these programmes and names of the Party activists who will be contributing in successful conduct.

Vibodh Gupta, Incharge Intellectual Meet and Vyapaari Sammelan, shared various steps for preparations of two events in capital cities and other districts of the UT.

BJP vice presidents, Chander Mohan Gupta and Anuradha Charak; secretary Veenu Khanna; senior leader Pawan Sharma; former MLA, Neelam Langeh; former MLC, Pardeep Sharma, Naresh Singh and others also participated in the meeting.