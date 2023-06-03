Smuggler escapes from police custody, 2 cops suspended

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 3: Two cops were suspended after a notorious narcotic smuggler escaped from the custody of police at Nowshera Police Station in district Rajouri.

Official sources said that the notorious smuggler, Sikandar Hayat, son of Gulzar Hussain resident of Sireya village in Lam sector was in the custody of Punjab police in case Fir No. 164 of 2021 at a Police Station in Amritsar. He along with his brother Zafar Iqbal had been arrested by Punjab police after one drug peddler Sonu from Kathu Nangial village of Amritsar was nabbed with 14 kg heroin in August 2021. Rs 29.55 lakh cash was also recovered from them.

On 7-9-2021, his third brother Manzoor was nabbed by Army from the fields near the LOC in Lam sector with Rs 1.64 crores.

On May 25, 2023, Nowshera police brought Sikander from Punjab in connection with investigation in fresh narcotic recovery case. On June 2 early morning, he escaped from police custody. Nowshera police after tough efforts and with the help of locals nabbed him from a dhok in Gagrote Nallah.

The District Police chief Rajouri initiated an inquiry into the matter and placed a Constable and an SPO under suspension. An FIR has also been registered in this connection.