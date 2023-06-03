Burglary case solved, 2 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 3: Police in Baramulla today solved a burglary case by apprehending 2 individuals involved in the crime. The stolen cash was also recovered from their possession.

On June 1, police said, Abdul Majeed Reshi, son of Asadullah Reshi and a resident of Kalantra Payeen Wagoora, reported a complaint to Police Post Wagoora.

He stated that during his absence for lunch, unidentified burglars forcefully entered his shop, JK Bank Khidmat Centre, and stole cash amounting to Rs 97,000, police said.

Consequently, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station Kreeri and initiated an investigation.

Suspects were identified as Ghulam Mustafa Sofi, son of Mohd Ibrahim Sofi, and Shabir Ahmad Bhat, son of Assadullah Bhat. Both individuals are residents of Diver Yakhmanpora Pattan, police said.

As per police, during the interrogation, both suspects admitted to their involvement in the burglary. As a result, the stolen cash was recovered.