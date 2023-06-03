DC Bandipora chairs NCORD, COTPA meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, June 3: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed today chaired a meeting of District Level Committee under Narco-Coordination Center (NCORD) Mechanism & Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Prohibition Act (COTPA), at Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat, here.

Vice Chairperson District Development Council Kowsar Shafeeq was present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed in detail ways and means to curb the drug menace and the role of various stakeholders. It also discussed the alarming issue of drug addiction and abuse, and strategies to tackle this issue.

On the occasion, the DC discussed various issues related to menace of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug peddling, abuse, besides, cultivation of illicit poppy and cannabis in the district. He highlighted the need for coordinated efforts between Government agencies, healthcare providers, civil society organizations and community leaders to effectively address the drug problem.

Dr. Owais stressed on more intensive awareness campaigns to educate the public regarding the dangers of drug abuse, improved access to addiction treatment and support services, and stronger regulation of the pharmaceutical shops to prevent the illegal distribution of banned drugs.