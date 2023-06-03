DGP sanctions special welfare relief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, today sanctioned a special welfare relief of Rs 1.60 crores in favour of next of the kins (NoKs) of the deceased police personnel and SPOs who died in service.

A press statement said that the amount was sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund meant for providing financial assistance to the families of the martyr/deceased police personnel/SPOs.

It further said that out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 1.60 crores, Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel ASI(S) Omar Gaffar Malik, HC (Tel) Janak Raj, Selection Grade Constable Nazir Ahmad, Constable Mohammad LAteef, and Constable Dheeraj Pagotra, followers Naresh Sharma, and Kewal Krishan. They died due to illness while in service.

The DGP has also sanctioned Rs 6 lakh in favour of the family/legal heirs of the deceased SPO Paramjeet Singh, who passed away while he was engaged with the Police Department.