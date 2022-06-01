Union Home Secretary reviews PMDP projects under Implementation in UT of J&K

CS assures of all support to the implementing agencies

CS stresses on expediting the work on road projects

All tenements for Kashmiri Pandit employees under execution to be completed by 2023

SRINAGAR, JUNE 01: In a high level meeting, the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, today reviewed the implementation of projects under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in J&Kwith the Chief Secretary and other Senior Secretaries of UT of J&K.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Officers of MoRTH, Ministry of Tourism, NHAI, NHIDCL and BRO, amongst others.

It was informed in the meeting that a total of 53 projects at a cost of ₹ 58,477 crore are being executed under the PMDP. Twenty nine projects have already been completed/ substantially completed while twelve more projects will be completed during the current financial year. Another six projects are likely to be completed by end of 2023.

Giving details of the construction of 6000 tenements for Kashmiri Pandit migrants in the valley, Dr. Mehta informed that the work on most of the tenements is going on at a brisk pace. He said that 1324 tenements will be completed by December, 2022 and additional 672 tenements would be constructed by October next year. Dr. Mehta expressed confidence that all the remaining tenements will be completed by 2023.

Regarding the rehabilitation of Dal and Nageen Lakes, it was informed that an integrated DPR for conservation of the twin lakes for an amount of ₹ 273 crore has been prepared.

The Chief Secretary said that the focus of the project is to improve the water quality by management of catchment area, construction of 30 MLD STP at Gupt Ganga, establishment of sewerage network for 28 hamlets within the lake and dredging of lake area.

Dr. Mehta said that the condition of Dal Lake is much better today as compared to past as reflected in the lower BoD/DO content/values in the lake.

He further said that around 250 fountains would be installed in the lake this year, which would make it even more attractive tourist site in the country.

It was informed that 23 SHP projects with a capacity of around 10 MW each will be installed in J&K. Out of these 23 project, the feasibility/viability study of 6 projects is being done through IIT Roorkee and the remaining 7 projects will be sent for feasibility study in next 3 months.

Dr. Mehta said that under SWADESH 1.0, 74 projects have been completed and under SWADESH DARSHAN 2.0.More projects are being submitted for approval as per revised guidelines within 3 months. Secretary Tourism, J&K informed that 75 new tourist destinations have been identified for development and the proposals for development of these destinations will be submitted to Tourism Ministry under SWEDESH DARSHAN 2.0 shortly.

As regards the project “Plan for Comprehensive flood management of River Jhelum and its tributies –Phase-II”, the Chief Secretary, informed that the drainage capacity of river Jehlum has been enhanced by 10,000 cusecs at Sangam. Dr Mehta further said that under the next phase of this plan, the drainage capacity shall be increased to 60,000 cusecs.

The Chief Secretary urged the executing agencies to expedite the work on these projects as these are pivotal for economy of the UT. He expressed optimism that the work on Baramulla-Gulmarg road and Jammu-Akhnoor road will be completed on time as the execution work is going on smoothly on these projects.

Citing the importance of the PMDP Projects in J&K, Union Home Secretary exhorted all the stake-holders to speed up the implementation of these projects to complete them within the set timelines so as to pass their intended benefits to the people of J&K.

The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta assured the Home Secretary that the UT administration would extend all possible support to the central agencies in the implementation of PMDP projects.