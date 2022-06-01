Six new COVID-19 cases in J-K

JAMMU, Jun 1: Jammu and Kashmir reported six new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,255, officials said here.

All the six cases were reported from Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 56 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,447, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remains unchanged at as no Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. (AGENCIES)