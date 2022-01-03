Union Education Minister urges all students in 15-18 age group to take COVID vaccine

New Delhi, Jan 3: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday urged all eligible students falling in the 15-18 age group bracket to take the COVID-19 vaccine and also encourage others to do so as well.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, free immunization has started for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years across the country. I request all the eligible students going to school and college to take the vaccine and inspire others also. With this, you can keep yourself and others safe.”

Amid rising concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Prime Minister on December 25 announced the commencement of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 15-18 years from today.

Notably, only Bharat Biotech’s indigenously-made shot ‘Covaxin’ will be used for vaccinating this age group.

According to a note sent by the Union health ministry to all states and Union territories, additional doses of Covaxin will be sent to the states for administering the vaccine to this population category. (Agencies)