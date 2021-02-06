Union budget ushers in era of new prosperity: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 6: BJP national general secretary, incharge J&K and Ladakh, Tarun Chugh said here, today that the 2021-22 Union Budget would usher in a new era of development in J&K and Ladakh regions.

He said as a key initiative in the Petroleum and Natural Gas sector, the announcement of maiden gas pipeline, which has been pending for over a decade, would prove to be a big boon for the economy of the region.

In the past due to lack of administrative push the project showed no progress for a decade. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will now reap the benefits of the project that will help the residents gain access to better gas connectivity and adopt clean fuel practices, thus boosting the gas-based economy, Chugh told reporters.

The total budget allocation of Rs 30,757 crore would help boost the economic growth in the region.

Chugh said as Ladakh has been allocated Rs 5,958 crore in the Union Budget the proposal of setting up a Central University in Leh will benefit the students of the region gain access to quality education. The Government is further recognising its commitment to fiscal federalism has provided funds to the UTs targeting connectivity, rural wellbeing as well as boosting the tourism sector.

For Ladakh, the Government has allocated Rs 83.38 crore for rural development,

Rs 80.69 crore for public works, Rs 54.07 crore for power, Rs 52 crore for civil aviation and Rs 47.50 crore for tourism sector among others which will go a long way in bringing prosperity in the region.