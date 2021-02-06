JCCI discusses traders, public issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 6: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) today discussed various issues of the traders and general public from Jammu city in a meeting of the representatives of various market associations, held last evening at Chamber House under the presidentship of Arun Gupta.

The new secretary general, Gaurav Gupta welcomed the members. The members raised several issues and asked the office bearers to take up the same with the concerned authorities. They demanded waiver of ground rent at Wave Mall commencing from March Ist, 2020 till the Union Territory of J&K is declared pandemic free by the Government.

They also suggested that rent issue pertaining to the stakeholders of Bahu Plaza occupants to be settled as early as possible. They pointed out that the road conditions and drains at Transport Nagar needs to be addressed immediately.

The members further demanded that e-Riksha facilities should be introduced throughout the old city as well. Regarding ISBT in City, there should be only pick and drop facility at General Bus Stand Jammu. They further demanded to enhance the limit for e-way bills from present Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.00 lakh.

The members further suggested to increase more parking slots throughout the Jammu City by exploring more options.

Arun Gupta, president CCI in his address assured that JCCI will try its best to get the issues solved raised in today’s meeting and will stand by the business community as and when need arises.

He also welcomed the move of the government for the Smart City Project but not at the cost of the stakeholders of the region.

Senior vice president Anil Gupta proposed vote of thanks. The other JCCI office beares

present in the meeting included, Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president, Rajesh Gupta -secretary and Rajesh Gupta -II, treasurer.