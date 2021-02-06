Hill Councils of Leh, Kargil discuss common issues

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Feb 6: The Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson and Chairman/CEO LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan co-chaired an important meeting along with all the Executive Councillors of Hill Council Leh and Kargil at the Council Secretariat Leh and discussed and deliberated common issues of both the Hill Councils last evening.

Among present in the meeting were Dy Chairman LAHDC, Leh Tsering Angchuk; EC Rural, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; EC Agriculture, Stanzin Chosphel; EC Minority Affairs, Ghulam Mehdi Ashoor; EC Social Welfare, LAHDC Kargil, Aga Syed Arman; EC Works Mubarak Shah Naqvi; EC Tourism and Zanskar Affairs, Punchok Tashi and EC Health, Mohd Ali Chandan.

This is the first meeting of all executive members of both the Hill Councils after the formation of 6th LAHDC, Leh.

The meeting discussed a number of common issues including explorations as well as utilising existing powers in accordance to the LAHDC Acts, strengthening of both the Hill Councils, early constitution of recruitment policy in UT Ladakh, Hill Council’s role on State and SDP plan budgets to fulfil public demands and avoid duplication of projects, flexibility in CCDF guidelines and transfer policy, etc.

For holding more such deliberations, the meeting decided to strengthen coordination between both the council to resolve common issues jointly. Also to understand the strengths and weaknesses of both the council in different fields, the meeting decided to conduct a joint meeting at regular intervals.

Later, an important meeting was also held to understand the issues of KREDA and LREDA in the new setup of UT Ladakh. Keeping in mind the immense importance of these agencies in transforming Ladakh into a carbon-neutral region, the meeting decided to jointly take up the issues of both the agencies with the LG of Ladakh. Both the Chairmne directed Project Directors of KREDA and LREDA to work on a proposal consisting of a structured and planned roadmap in line with that of JAKEDA.