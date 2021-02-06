CRPF man injured in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 6: India and Pakistan troops exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchil sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district today.

An official said that the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Machil sector close to the fence.

He said that Pakistani troops targeted the posts of the Indian Army along the LoC. “The fire was heavily retaliated and there were no immediate reports about any damage to either of the side”, he added.

In the meantime, militants fired upon security forces in Nowgam area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district today.

Militants fired upon 29 Battalion of CRPF in Chhanapora area of Srinagar. In this incident, one CRPF personnel received bullet wound in leg and he was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The area was cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants. However, militants had fled after carrying out the attack.