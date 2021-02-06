My goal is to provide job opportunities to 80% J&K youth in next 5 yrs: LG

Harvard US- India Initiative Conference-2021

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 6: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today delivered the keynote address at the Harvard US-India Initiative (HUII) Annual Conference through virtual mode.

HUII aims to engage students around the world in a dialogue about India’s most pressing political, social, economic, and environmental challenges, providing the youth an opportunity to hear from inspiring leaders and be a part of the discussion with them.

The Lt Governor, while addressing the students and notable speakers from across the world, remarked that youth carrying immense knowledge, wisdom and energy is going to build a new future, brick by brick. They need not follow conventional wisdom or a crowd and must realize who they are & what they want.

“I sincerely believe that India, with a huge young and talented population, friendly ecosystem and the trust we have managed to build that we can deliver on promises, has allowed the nation to emerge as a popular destination for global entrepreneurs and corporates”, said the Lt Governor.

“I believe our evolution in student days passes through three most crucial stages-Action, Revolution and Reform. Youth Power shapes the society’s structure. With remarkable qualities like Spontaneity, Leadership, Adaptability & Capability, youth are blessed with the power to build character, raise moral strength and intellectual prowess for a better civilization. If today’s young generation worldwide has gripped the soul of the new civilization, it is because of their new ideas, new innovations and quest for doing something extraordinary, the Lt Governor remarked.

Speaking on the new dawn of developmental change Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing, the Lt Governor observed that the narrative has changed now. Development has replaced terror that our neighbor has been relentlessly exports.

“From the very first day in office, I have adopted a targeted approach to address the issues pertaining to poverty, health, nutrition, gender equality, quality education, skill development of youth etc, and have ensured that benefits of government schemes reach the last mile. For equitable development, I gave the mantra of Jan Bhageedari- People’s Participation,” the Lt Governor said.

Outlining various interventions made by the Government towards the holistic development of J&K and empowering the people of the UT, the Lt Governor observed District Development Council (DDC) elections in J&K have been conducted successfully and peacefully. This has strengthened the grass-root democracy, finally establishing the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, which was implemented in other states almost 28 years ago.

Laying special emphasis on public participation in the developmental process, the Lt Governor said that no growth is possible without people’s participation. For effective governance and delivery of public services, Jan Bhageedari is crucial and various policies, programmes and schemes can transform the villages if the government plays the role of a facilitator and people take up the job of planner and executor, said the Lt Governor.

“My goal is to reach out and engage about 80% of the young population of Jammu and Kashmir within the next five years and make it possible for them to be an engine of growth for the overall socio-economic transformation of the UT”, observed the Lt Governor.

“I would like to see each child of J&K prosper into a mature, successful and good human being. The potential of the youth is harnessed in a way that everyone contributes towards the prosperity of the UT. Together we will achieve the desired goal”, concluded the Lt Governor.

Later, an interactive session was held wherein the Lt Governor answered the queries of the participating students about the present developmental scenario of J&K.