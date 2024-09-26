Unemployment, rising electricity bills main concern for 1st time voters

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 25: First-time voters who cast their ballots today during 2nd Phase of the ongoing Assembly elections voiced their demand for the resolution of long-standing unemployment issues, as well as relief from daily struggles, particularly rising electricity bills.

Throughout the day, Excelsior spoke to several people, especially first-time voters, across four districts of Kashmir to understand what motivated young voters to come to the polling stations. The motivations were largely similar across the districts.

Javaid Ahmad Bhat, 27, from the Wussan area of Ganderbal, voting for the first time, expressed frustration over the lack of jobs despite holding degrees. “The bigger issue is unemployment, which brought me to the polling station. I am educated, like many others, but jobless. I want to see a change in this situation,” he said.

Bhat emphasized that the candidate they elect should ensure the voices of the people, especially the youth, are heard in the Assembly so that their issues are addressed.

Nisar Ahmad, 23, another first-time voter from Ganderbal, echoed the same concerns, stating that unemployment has made life difficult for many young people. “We are hopeful the elected representative will tackle this issue,” he said.

He also pointed out the lack of development, which, he noted, affects not only Ganderbal but all of Kashmir.

“Electricity bills are swelling; there is a lack of development; all this needs to be addressed, and I believe it can only be done through voting,” he added.

Similar sentiments were observed in Srinagar, where first-time voters were hopeful for an end to the unemployment crisis.

“When a person is jobless, even the smallest problems feel huge. If joblessness is resolved, many other problems will also be addressed. This is what we are hoping for this time,” said Naveed Ahmad, a voter in Khanyar.

For some, however, voting was simply about experiencing it for the first time.

“I am 32 and have never voted before, but this time I wanted to. I don’t have any specific issues in mind,” said a voter in Zadibal who wished to remain anonymous.

In Budgam, young voters voiced similar concerns, with some stressing the need for the restoration of Statehood.

“We are grateful that elections are being held after 10 years. It gives us a chance to raise our voices on issues such as the restoration of Statehood and addressing unemployment,” said Junaid Ahmad from Khan Sahib.