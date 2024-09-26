Dal dwellers say Govts ignored completely, seek basic facilities

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Sept 25: The dwellers of Dal Lake, including the ‘Hanji’ community, who voted in Phase-II of the Assembly elections in Kashmir today, sought access to basic facilities, including employment, alleging they have been completely ignored over the years.

On election day, Excelsior visited several areas within Dal Lake, where men, women, youngsters, and elders queued to cast their votes. Women demanded basic facilities, youth expressed hope for employment opportunities while those from the tourism sector called for attention.

Ghulam Hussain, an elderly voter from Latti Mohalla in Mir Behri, lamented that despite being part of Srinagar city, the area is still underdeveloped. He alleged that no one had reached out to the population in years.

“Most of the people here are labourers, and we have higher expectations from the Government, but our issues have remained unaddressed. We face countless challenges, yet we don’t know where to turn for help,” he said.

Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, a young voter enthusiastic from the moment he entered the polling station, pointed to the poor condition of the roads within Dal Lake, which have never been repaired.

“Our problems are unlike those elsewhere. We need better roads, and we expect our representative to tackle unemployment as well,” he said.

Sofi also noted that over the years, politicians have visited the area out of “greed,” giving nothing in return.

“This area has been a vote bank for them, but this time we are hopeful for real change,” he added.

At a nearby polling station, Nisar Ahmad Sofi echoed similar sentiments, saying that the politicians have exploited them for years. He highlighted the lack of hygiene, sanitation, and the problem of stray dogs.

“They used to come for our votes, and that was it. This time, we must vote wisely and elect someone who will deliver on their promises and ensure we no longer suffer,” he said.

Muhammad Abbas, another young voter, had a different concern. He said that due to the Green Belt demarcation, residents of the Dal Lake area are suffering silently.

“The population is growing, but the construction ban has led to overcrowding, creating unbearable living conditions. This time, we want to elect someone who will address this issue,” he said.

Members of the Hanji community, who are associated with the tourism sector, also voiced their grievances.

Most of them voted at a polling station in the middle of Dal Lake at Nehru Park and alleged that every political party in power has ignored them for decades.

Tariq Ahmad, a member of the Hanji community, said that despite generating employment and contributing to the economy, they have always been overlooked.

“They haven’t given us a chance to grow. The number of houseboats has decreased, many are in need of repairs, yet there is no relief in sight. This community is suffering, and that’s why we decided to come out this time and seek change,” he said.

He further complained that while every political party has released an election manifesto, “you won’t find any mention of the Hanjis.”

Muhammad Altaf, a shikara owner, expressed cautious optimism, noting that while some of their issues have been resolved, others remain pending.

“Now that we are voting after a decade, we are hopeful for much-needed relief,” he said.

Ghulam Nabi Gunda, an elderly voter from the Hanji community, said it didn’t matter to him who wins, as long as “they focus on us because we live here, and we’ve been ignored for years.”

He also stressed the importance of strict measures to keep Dal Lake clean and prevent encroachments, which, he noted, have caused the lake to shrink over time.