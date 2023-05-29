Udhampur resident shot dead in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 29: Militants this evening shot dead a man near Janglat Mandi in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

He has been identified as Deepu resident of Udhampur who was working at a private circus.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said: “Militants fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/o Udhampur working at a private circus mela at an amusement park near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Case registered, investigation going on.”

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the terrorist attack on a civilian in Anantnag. He extended his condolences to the family of martyred civilian Deepu.

The Lt Governor said the Government and entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the family.

“Our security forces remain committed in their resolve to thwart the designs of terrorists and all efforts will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the Lt Governor said.