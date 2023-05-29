NIT Srinagar’s 8th Int’l Nanotech Conference concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 29: The five-day 8th International Conference on Nanotechnology, themed “Nanotechnology for Better Living,” concluded with an impressive valedictory ceremony held at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar today.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Prof Sudhakar Yedla, Director of NIT Srinagar; Prof Venugopal Achanta, Director of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL); Prof A M Wani, former and first Director of NIT Srinagar and Prof S K Bukhari, Registrar of NIT Srinagar.

The audience comprised delegates from various parts of the country and abroad, among whom was Prof Yashiro Azimo from Japan, a Physics Professor at IIT Delhi and a frequent visitor to the Kashmir’s Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora.

In his address, Prof Yashiro Azimo emphasized the complementary nature of Japan and India, expressing his hopes for more such collaborative events in the future, where international expertise can be shared with Indian students. “Japan needs India more than India needs Japan,” he added.

Prof Yedla emphasized the significance of conferences like NBL-2023 in prioritizing societal benefits above all else. These conferences, he said, serve as a platform where institutions can collectively push the boundaries of scientific discovery and pave the way for transformative advancements that positively impact society.

Prof M A Shah, head of the Department of Physics at NIT Srinagar and the Chair of NBL-2023, praised the diverse expertise and ground-breaking research presented by the academicians. He expressed his confidence that the insights gained from the conference sessions would serve as inspiration and fuel future innovations for the betterment of society.

The NIT Srinagar had organized the conference in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, and other esteemed universities such as Parul University, the University of Kashmir, and SKUAST-K.

The valedictory event showcased an exciting art competition, where students from different Government and private schools participated and wowed everyone with their creative skills. Both the participants and the winners were praised for their remarkable talents, highlighting the abundance of artistic potential among these students.