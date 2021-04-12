Udhampur bags top position for implementation of PMGSY

JAMMU: In a significant achievement, Udhampur district has bagged the top position at the National level for successfully implementing the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) during 2020-21.

Udhampur district has received the top position for constructing roads of the maximum length of 560.49 km in 2020-21. Four more districts from Jammu and Kashmir have also figured in the list of PMGSY top performing 30 districts of the country. These include Rajouri (420.25 Km), Doda (335.71 Km), Kathua (297.79 Km) and Reasi (223.23 Km).

The PMGSY is a programme launched by the Union government to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy.