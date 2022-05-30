Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

SRINAGAR, May 30: Two terrorists were killed in an anti-militancy operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The joint anti-militancy operation was launched on Sunday evening at Gundipora area of Pulwama following a specific input about the presence of terrorists.

Police said two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were trapped at the encounter site.

As the security forces launched the operation and reached a particular spot, the terrorists hiding there opened fire, triggering an encounter.

Earlier, one terrorist was neutralized during the early hours Monday, the police said.

Police said one more “terrorist” killed, taking the toll to two.

2 AK rifles have also been recovered, they said and added that searches are going on. Further details will follow.

PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 2). 02 AK rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, a police tweet said.

Over a dozen terrorists were killed at different places in the past week during separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir valley. (Agencies)