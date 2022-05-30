Employment May 30, 2022

JOBS IN KUD-PATNITOP !!

1. COOK

2. WAITER / HELPER

Expert in Indian Cuisines.

Work experience in Hotel/

Restaurant/ Fast Food required.

Lodging & Food will be given.

Salary – Rs.10000 (Cook) , Rs.6000 (Waiter)

M : 8803009999, 9419192776

Required

Maid (female) for house work.

Timings-

1. 24 hours salary 14k

2. 6pm to 8.30am (night) salary 9k

Location- Near Gandhi Nagar hospital

Contact- 9797558307

SALESMAN

Required for a Pharma Store in Roop Nagar area

(Main Road), Jammu

Salary Negotiable Interested persons may contact at: 7051173739 within two days.

PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

REQUIRE

Computer Operator (F) – 2 No.’s

Interested Candidates may kindly Contact

Office (Ph.) : – 2460005 , 2467922

Mob. No. : 9419694075 , 9070263434

14/1- Extn . Opp. Post Office , Near Govt. Higher Secondary School

Channi Himmat Jammu-180015

You can also mail your resume at :-

medinovalab@yahoo.co.in…

WE ARE HIRING

JOIN OUR TEAM

Doctors (MBBS/MD)- (M/F)

(Physician in internel Medicine)

Pharmacist, (M/F) Front Desk Executive- (F)

House Keeping Staff – (M/F)

WALK IN INTERVIEW

Contact No. 7889300098

Email id- dawabazarpharmacy@gmail.com

Dawa Bazar Pharmacy

Mc Complex, opp. Bakshi Nagar bridge, Akhnoor Road Jammu

Now hiring

A Leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of Sales Executive for an inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.

Excellent communication skills in english are a must.

Contact:

8899696322

URGENTLY REQUIRED

(i) Branch Manager (Exp)- MBA

(ii) Store Manager (Exp)

(iii) Computer Operator – No 10

(iv) Telecallers/Counsellor’s No. 15

(v) Medical Representative No. 5

(vi) Security Supervisor/Guards No. 10

(vii) Part time/Full time Maids/

Servant’s available

Contact : BRAVE SECURITY and

Placement Service

Address : House No. 669 Sector C

Sainik Colony Jammu

Mobile No. 9796733175, 8976706047

Email: bsbravesec@gmail.com

Required Staff

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 pm

Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224

REQUIRED

1. Graphic Designer/communication Incharge- 1 No Jammu @18000/-PM. (Last date 10.06.22) 2. Team Leader- 1 No Srinagar @ Rs.15000/- PM (Last date 31.05.22)

For details & Download of Job Application form visit www.ndf.net.in. Scan & submit complete form to career@ndf.org.in

For any query

Call: 9149472155,

Whatsapp only: 8491070082

Urgently Required

Experienced Teachers for Coaching aspirants for Panchayat Secretary (VLW) and Police Constables (Border Battalion) at Excellence coaching Classes and Tuition centre at 2/Trikuta Lane Akalpur Road Jammu.

Salary: Maximum Percentage

Call: 9419231268 & 7051240206

Mail resume:eccjmu@gmail.com

Required

Back Office Executive

In the office of Surveyor & Loss Assessor

Preferable: BE/Diploma Mechanical with

Qualification: Excellent Computer skills

(MS Excel, Word, Typing)

Timing : 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM

Salary : As per Experience (Negotiable)

Contact : 9622227515

Location : Roop Nagar Enclave Jammu

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

Urgent requirment

8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate, BTec, MB, BCA, MCA supervisior male / female, office admin, receptionist, B.Sc fresher, Accoutant, computer oprators, iti fresher, tellecaller, securty guard, helper, peon, office boy, Content writer, BA, MA, Supervisior, Store Superviaior, Accoutant, B.Tech Mechanical, Electronic and Commnication, Purchase Officer, Computer Oprators, Office Admin, Councller, Receptionist, Content Writer, Graphic Design BCA. Fresher candidate best command in English

Call: 9055055628

Address Greater Kalash near Fwara

Chowk Near Petrol Pump

Required

Required male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels, malls and pvt companies, factories, guards, airports …etc

Qualification: 8th to graduation

interested candidate cont on : 9797659017/9796661061

Urgently Required

Offical & non offical staff

8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate

1.showroom sector m/f 10 post

2.office. Receptionist.tellycaller 10 post

3.medical staff .m/f 10 post.

4.industry . accountant.securty guard helper

5.hotel & restaurants staff m/ f 20 post

6 wholesale agency m/f 10 post

7.securty guard.packing boys delivery boys.

Appointment call 9086193986

Ije employment consultancy

Jammu

Interview Monday to Tuesday

WANTED

Wanted Geologist in Bachelor of Science Degree in Geologist or related field having Experience in Collecting field samples of Limestone, Analyzing samples, Evaluating possible mining locations in Jammu & Kashmir.

Experience: 15 yrs

Salary : 6 figures, negotiable

Contact: Mohit Agarwal 8716081515

Email ID: Mohit.Agarwal@brijcement.in

Company: Uma Cement Industries,

BattalBallian Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir)

Require

IELTS/English Trainer at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact: 9797373933

WANTED HELPER

Wanted helper boy with his own bike /scooty for a reputed clinic in Canal Road Shakti Nagar

Timing. 9 am to 6 pm

Salary negotiable. Contact

9419184919, 8899947505