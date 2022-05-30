Employment May 30, 2022

JOBS IN KUD-PATNITOP !!
1. COOK
2. WAITER / HELPER
Expert in Indian Cuisines.
Work experience in Hotel/
Restaurant/ Fast Food required.
Lodging & Food will be given.
Salary – Rs.10000 (Cook) , Rs.6000 (Waiter)
M : 8803009999, 9419192776
Required
Maid (female) for house work.
Timings-
1. 24 hours salary 14k
2. 6pm to 8.30am (night) salary 9k
Location- Near Gandhi Nagar hospital
Contact- 9797558307
SALESMAN
Required for a Pharma Store in Roop Nagar area
(Main Road), Jammu
Salary Negotiable Interested persons may contact at: 7051173739 within two days.
PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY
REQUIRE
Computer Operator (F) – 2 No.’s
Interested Candidates may kindly Contact
Office (Ph.) : – 2460005 , 2467922
Mob. No. : 9419694075 , 9070263434
14/1- Extn . Opp. Post Office , Near Govt. Higher Secondary School
Channi Himmat Jammu-180015
You can also mail your resume at :-
medinovalab@yahoo.co.in…
WE ARE HIRING
JOIN OUR TEAM
Doctors (MBBS/MD)- (M/F)
(Physician in internel Medicine)
Pharmacist, (M/F) Front Desk Executive- (F)
House Keeping Staff – (M/F)
WALK IN INTERVIEW
Contact No. 7889300098
Email id- dawabazarpharmacy@gmail.com
Dawa Bazar Pharmacy
Mc Complex, opp. Bakshi Nagar bridge, Akhnoor Road Jammu
Now hiring
A Leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of Sales Executive for an inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.
Excellent communication skills in english are a must.
Contact:
8899696322
URGENTLY REQUIRED
(i) Branch Manager (Exp)- MBA
(ii) Store Manager (Exp)
(iii) Computer Operator – No 10
(iv) Telecallers/Counsellor’s No. 15
(v) Medical Representative No. 5
(vi) Security Supervisor/Guards No. 10
(vii) Part time/Full time Maids/
Servant’s available
Contact : BRAVE SECURITY and
Placement Service
Address : House No. 669 Sector C
Sainik Colony Jammu
Mobile No. 9796733175, 8976706047
Email: bsbravesec@gmail.com
Required Staff
Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.
Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 pm
Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224
REQUIRED
1. Graphic Designer/communication Incharge- 1 No Jammu @18000/-PM. (Last date 10.06.22) 2. Team Leader- 1 No Srinagar @ Rs.15000/- PM (Last date 31.05.22)
For details & Download of Job Application form visit www.ndf.net.in. Scan & submit complete form to career@ndf.org.in
For any query
Call: 9149472155,
Whatsapp only: 8491070082
Urgently Required
Experienced Teachers for Coaching aspirants for Panchayat Secretary (VLW) and Police Constables (Border Battalion) at Excellence coaching Classes and Tuition centre at 2/Trikuta Lane Akalpur Road Jammu.
Salary: Maximum Percentage
Call: 9419231268 & 7051240206
Mail resume:eccjmu@gmail.com
Required
Back Office Executive
In the office of Surveyor & Loss Assessor
Preferable: BE/Diploma Mechanical with
Qualification: Excellent Computer skills
(MS Excel, Word, Typing)
Timing : 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM
Salary : As per Experience (Negotiable)
Contact : 9622227515
Location : Roop Nagar Enclave Jammu
JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.
Urgent requirment
8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate, BTec, MB, BCA, MCA supervisior male / female, office admin, receptionist, B.Sc fresher, Accoutant, computer oprators, iti fresher, tellecaller, securty guard, helper, peon, office boy, Content writer, BA, MA, Supervisior, Store Superviaior, Accoutant, B.Tech Mechanical, Electronic and Commnication, Purchase Officer, Computer Oprators, Office Admin, Councller, Receptionist, Content Writer, Graphic Design BCA. Fresher candidate best command in English
Call: 9055055628
Address Greater Kalash near Fwara
Chowk Near Petrol Pump
Required
Required male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels, malls and pvt companies, factories, guards, airports …etc
Qualification: 8th to graduation
interested candidate cont on : 9797659017/9796661061
Urgently Required
Offical & non offical staff
8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate
1.showroom sector m/f 10 post
2.office. Receptionist.tellycaller 10 post
3.medical staff .m/f 10 post.
4.industry . accountant.securty guard helper
5.hotel & restaurants staff m/ f 20 post
6 wholesale agency m/f 10 post
7.securty guard.packing boys delivery boys.
Appointment call 9086193986
Ije employment consultancy
Jammu
Interview Monday to Tuesday
WANTED
Wanted Geologist in Bachelor of Science Degree in Geologist or related field having Experience in Collecting field samples of Limestone, Analyzing samples, Evaluating possible mining locations in Jammu & Kashmir.
Experience: 15 yrs
Salary : 6 figures, negotiable
Contact: Mohit Agarwal 8716081515
Email ID: Mohit.Agarwal@brijcement.in
Company: Uma Cement Industries,
BattalBallian Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir)
Require
IELTS/English Trainer at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact: 9797373933
WANTED HELPER
Wanted helper boy with his own bike /scooty for a reputed clinic in Canal Road Shakti Nagar
Timing. 9 am to 6 pm
Salary negotiable. Contact
9419184919, 8899947505