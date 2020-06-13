Two new fatalities push coronavirus-related death toll to 55 in J-K

SRINAGAR: Two COVID-19 patients, including a retired doctor, have died here, taking the virus-related death toll to 55 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The retired doctor from Parray Pora area of the city died overnight due to a cardiac arrest at SKIMS Hospital Bemina, the officials said.

They said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The second fatality was a 60-year-old man from Shopian district in south Kashmir. He died at SMHS hospital here on Saturday morning, the officials said. (AGENCIES)