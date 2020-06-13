Nepal Parliament’s lower house unanimously passes bill to redraw political map

KATHMANDU: In a snub to India, Nepal’s Parliament on Saturday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country’s new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it.

In a show of unprecedented national unity, Opposition parties including the Nepali Congress, Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and Rastriya Prajatantra Party voted in favour of the bill to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national emblem by incorporating the controversial map featuring new areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along Nepal’s border with India. (AGENCIES)