JAMMU, March 26: Twin blasts were on Saturday reported in the Kotranka area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. The second blast was heard minutes after the first one.
No damage was reported as the security forces had cleared the area soon after the first blast.
The entire area has been cordoned by the security forces.
Senior officials have rushed to the spot and police said they are ascertaining the type of blasts.
Twin Blasts Reported in J&K’s Rajouri, Area Cordoned Off by Security Forces
JAMMU, March 26: Twin blasts were on Saturday reported in the Kotranka area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. The second blast was heard minutes after the first one.