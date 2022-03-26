SPO And His Brother Shot At In Budgam

Srinagar, March 26 : Terrorists on Saturday late evening fired upon and injured two brothers, one of them working as SPO in police, in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Official sources told that the militant fired upon the siblings—Ishfiq Ahmad Dar (26) posted as SPO in Budgam and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar (23), who is said to a be student—Chatabugh Budgam, injuring them seriously.