Budgam Terrorist Attack: SPO Dies, Brother Critical

Srinagar, March 26: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was martyred and his brother inured after terrorists on Saturday late evening fired upon them in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Official sources said that the terrorist fired upon the siblings—Ishfiq Ahmad Dar (26) posted as SPO in Budgam and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar (23), who is said to a be student— at their residence in Chatabugh Budgam, injuring them seriously.

A police officer said that brothers were shifted to SKIMS Bemina Srinagar. He said the SPO was declared brought dead on arrival by doctors. “Condition of his brother is stated to be critical, he said”.

The officer said that police has registered a case and started investigation into the matter. He said that entire area was cordoned off by police and security forces. (Agencies)