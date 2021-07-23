Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Sopore

BARAMULLA: Two terrorists including a top commander of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed during an encounter in Warpora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of July 22-23.

The night-long operation at Warpora was initiated following an input by the Sopore Police, according to sources.

The Kashmir Police said that one of the terrorists who was killed in the encounter has been identified as Fayaz War, who was involved in several terror attacks and killing of civilians and security forces personnel.

The J&K Police have recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the site.

The operation concluded in the morning without any collateral damage and the situation at the encounter site is under control now, the Kashmir Police said. (Agencies)