Ladakh gets CU at cost of Rs 750 cr, Integrated Infra Dev Corpn

LG meets PM, says tourism, industry, local products will get boost

Ist Phase of Varsity to come up in 4 yrs, classes can start earlier

Decision aimed at all-round development of UT: Modi

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 22: The Union Cabinet today cleared Central University at the cost of Rs 750 crore and an Integrated Multiple-Purpose Infrastructure Development Corporation in Ladakh, which will act as main construction agency in the Union Territory. First phase of the Central University will come up in four years while the batches could start earlier from rented building.

Click here to watch video

The Cabinet which met in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the two major projects for Ladakh.

Modi later tweeted: “Today’s Cabinet decision will ensure all-round development of Ladakh and provide a range of opportunities to the dynamic youth there”.

Immediately after Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced the Cabinet decisions, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur met the Prime Minister in New Delhi and is reported to have conveyed his gratitude for announcing setting up of the Central University and Integrated Multiple-Purpose Corporation in Ladakh. He was understood to have briefed the Prime Minister on the affairs of Ladakh.

“On behalf of the people of Ladakh, I thank the PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah for announcing the establishment of a Central University in Ladakh. We also thank the Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan,” a tweet by Office of LG Ladakh said, adding Ladakh also welcomes the Union Government’s decision on formation of Ladakh Integrated Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

“We express gratitude towards the PM & HM for establishing this Corporation which will provide timely & cost effective development in major sectors of Ladakh viz. tourism, industries, transportation, infrastructure and marketing of local products,” another tweet by the LG Ladakh said.

“The Central University will increase the access & quality of higher education in the Union Territory & will play a major role in shaping the future of the youth of Ladakh,” another tweet by the Office of LG Ladakh said.

At the press conference, Anurag Thakur said first phase of the Central University Ladakh will come up in four years.

However, he indicated that the University could start classes earlier also as was done by the Central Universities of Jammu and Kashmir from the rented complex.

On setting up of Integrated Multi-Purpose Corporation, Thakur said the hilly areas have their own problems like weather, less opportunities, minimum working season etc. The Corporation will lead to development and employment opportunities in Ladakh, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the University in Ladakh will provide world-class education facilities to the youth of Ladakh, so that they will be able to contribute to the development of the country and the region.

On the other hand, Shah said the integrated multi corporation will develop local industries, which will boost employment and tourism in the area.

“For the all-round development of Ladakh, which has been away from development for decades, @narendramodi ji has taken a historic initiative by approving the setting up of a Central University at a cost of Rs 750 crore and an integrated multi-purpose infrastructure development corporation at a cost of Rs 25 crore. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Modi ji for these decisions,” Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh has also welcomed the establishment of Central University and Infrastructure Development Corporation in Ladakh.

“As a huge relief for young students who were always constrained to move out of Ladakh in search of higher education, Cabinet under PM Narendra Modi today approved establishment of a Central University in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Opening up new vistas of development for Ladakh, the Cabinet has also approved establishment of Ladakh Integrated Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited,” Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.

According to sources, a bill will be introduced in the Parliament for amending the Central Universities Act, 2009.

“The Cabinet also approved the introduction of a bill, namely, ‘The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ in Parliament. This would increase access and quality of higher education and also act as pace setter for other educational institutions in the region by promoting the avenues of higher education and research facilities for the people of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

“The Central University will address the regional imbalances at the higher education level and stimulate the intellectual current within the broader society of Ladakh. This will also be instrumental in strengthening democratic values and promoting overall growth and development of Ladakh,” officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on last Independence Day had announced that a new University would be established in Ladakh. The Union Finance Minister had also announced about it in the Budget Speech 2021-22.

The establishment of the Integrated Multi-Purpose Infrastructure Development Corporation will result in inclusive and integrated development of the Union Territory of Ladakh, according to an official statement.

This will, in turn, ensure socio-economic development of the entire region and the population of the UT.

The impact of development will be multi-dimensional and it will help in further development of human resources and better utilisation thereof.

It increases domestic production of goods and services and will facilitate their smooth supply.

Thus, the approval will help in realising the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the statement said.

The authorised share capital of the Corporation will be Rs 25 crore and recurring expenditure will be around Rs 2.42 crore per year. It is a new establishment.

Presently, there is no such similar organisation within the newly-formed UT of Ladakh.

The approval has an inherent potential for employment generation as the Corporation will be undertaking various kinds of developmental activities.

The Corporation will work for industry, tourism, transport and marketing of local products and handicraft.

It will also work as the main construction agency for infrastructure development in Ladakh, the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of one post of Managing Director for the Corporation.

Consequent upon reorganisation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the UT of Ladakh (without Legislature) came into existence on October 31, 2019.

An advisory committee was constituted under Section 85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 for making recommendations regarding the apportionment of the assets and liabilities of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir between the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The said committee recommended for the establishment of an Integrated Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on the lines of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO), with an appropriate mandate to take up various developmental activities as per the specific needs of Ladakh.

Accordingly, the UT of Ladakh sent a proposal to the Union Home Ministry for the establishment of the Corporation in the UT of Ladakh, which was recommended by the Committee on Establishment Expenditure (CEE), Ministry of Finance in April, 2021.