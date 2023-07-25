Two injured in bike-car collision

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Two persons were injured in the collision of a bike with a car here at Channi Himmat area today.

Police said Sudesh Gupta (approx 35) and Vishal (25) son of Ram Singh of Sainik Colony, Jammu, suffered injuries, when a motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car near Jammu Darbar, Channi Himmat.

They said the injured were hospitalised where condition of one of them, Sudesh Gupta, is stated to be critical.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Channi Himmat Police Station and further investigation taken up.