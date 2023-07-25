One held with poppy straw

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 25: Police here today foiled a narcotics smuggling bid at Nashri Batote area and arrested a truck driver Ajay Kumar, son of Ramesh Singh, resident of Proa Jagir, Ghordi, Ramnagar with poppy straw.

While on routine checking duty, cops from Police Station Batote led by Inspector, Rajesh Khajuria, SHO Batote intercepted a truck bearing registration number JK14D-4589 coming from valley and moving towards Udhampur.

During checking, 10 kg poppy straw-like substance was recovered from Tool Box of the vehicle.

In this regard, a case in FIR No. 109/2023 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Batote and investigation started.

The arrest and recovery was made under the supervision of Dy.SP Hqrs Ramban, Om Parkash and under the overall supervision of SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma.