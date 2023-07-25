Drug smuggler arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 25: The police today arrested a notorious drug smuggler in Baramulla and recovered a contraband substance from his possession.

A police party, under the supervision of SDPO Uri, Shokat Ali and assisted by SHO PS Uri, arrested the most wanted and notorious drug smuggler at a checkpoint established in Uri, the police said.

“During the search, police recovered 276 grams of and Rs. 10,000/- in cash (believed to be proceeds of narcotics crime) from his possession. He has been identified as Mohammad Sharief, son of Ghulam Mohd, resident of Hathlanga Uri.”

The arrested drug peddler has been taken to the police station where he remains in custody. “Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Uri, and further investigation has been initiated,” the police said.