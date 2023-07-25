Illicit timber seized, accused nabbed

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 25: The police today seized illicit timber in Bandipora and arrested an accused person involved in the smuggling.

Bandipora police received specific information regarding the movement of timber smugglers in Arin village, a police spokesperson said.

”Acting swiftly, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Sumlar laid a surprise naka at Arin Dardpora, and a vehicle (load carrier) bearing Registration No. JK15A-4335 was intercepted,” the police said.

During the search, police said, illicit forest timber was recovered from the said vehicle.

The accused person, identified as Azad Ahmed Malla, son of Ghulam Mohmad Malla, resident of Arin Bandipora, has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Bandipora, and the investigation has been initiated.