NLCO temporarily suspends cleaning operations

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 25: The Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO), which has been working for cleaning and rejuvenating water bodies, including Khushal Sar and Gilsar in the city, has announced a temporary suspension of its operations.

This suspension, as per the NLCO, is necessary to facilitate essential repairs on the machinery and equipment used in the cleaning process.

Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman of NLCO, informed Excelsior that their ongoing mission, ‘Ehsaas,’ has revealed the urgent need for crucial repairs on the cleansing machine and pontoon, which are vital components of the restoration process.

He assured that NLCO will promptly resume the restoration work as soon as the necessary repairs are completed