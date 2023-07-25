NIA court issues NBW against militant

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 25: The NIA Court Kulgam issued a non-bailable warrant against an active militant involved in multiple criminal activities in the area.

The NIA Court Kulgam on the application of SIU Kulgam issued Non bailable warrant against Basit Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar resident of Redwani Kulgam who is an active militant of LeT/TRF and in addition to other cases is involved in Case FIR No 252/2021 of PS Qazigund. The case pertaining to the killing of two non-local labours killed in year 2021 at Larm Ganjipora.

The accused is concealing himself and evading arrest, as such Honourable Court has been requested for issuance of NBW against the said accused so that proceedings u/s 82 and 83 shall be initiated against him.