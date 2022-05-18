Two including woman arrested with brown sugar close to LoC

SRINAGAR, May 18: Security forces arrested two alleged smugglers including a lady in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered 1.75 kilos of brown sugar, Police said on Wednesday.

They said the brown sugar was recovered from Gullu Begum of Dader Kandiyan and Tanveer Khan, resident of Kandiyan Kupwara, when a joint team of Kupwara Police and Army on late Tuesday was conducting a routine checking at the border fence near the Line of Control (LoC)

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara Yougal Manhas said joint teams recovered two packets of narcotics containing brown sugar like substance from the possession of the lady and her accomplice.

“The duo had earlier in the day crossed the ‘LoC gate’ (the village located ahead of the border fence) on the pretext of doing farming in the fields across the gate. However while returning, the duo carried smuggled narcotics and were caught carrying two packets of narcotics weighing 1.75 Kg, he said, adding the narcotics had been smuggled from across the LoC from Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Police said a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Keran and investigations taken up.

Investigations to unearth the narcotics smuggling module involved in the instant case has been started and more arrests are expected in the case, SSP said.

Meanwhile, J&K police arrested an alleged smuggler in the same district and recovered 12 kilos of charas from him on Tuesday evening.

Police said the charas was recovered from the house of a narcotics smuggler in Diver Lolab.

Acting on specific information, that one Mohommad Shafi Gojar, a resident of Diver Lolab has concealed a huge quantity of narcotic substance , a police team raided his house along with the local Executive Magistrate .

During the search, police was able to recover 12 Kgs of Charas-like substance. Accused person was arrested from the spot and investigations taken up, a police statement said. (Agencies)