Employment May 18, 2022

Wanted

WANTED

BARBER FOR BARBER SHOP.

M.NO: 7006671711, 9419131125

Crescent public school

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337, 0191-4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

Computer Teacher Relevant Degree

PTI Teacher Relevant Degree

Maids (Female) Qualification Middle Pass

Visit the school office on all working days from 10 am – 2 pm with your Resume and two Coloured photos

Nitya Laboratories

Chemist: 2 Nos

Experience: 0-2 Year

Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc/ M.Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science

Salary: No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Laboratory: 43, Sector-1A, Ext.

Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat,

Jammu-180015, J&K, India

Mobile No.: +91-8492928179,

+91-9873924093

Email : ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com

Urgently Required

We at S R TechnoMed have an urgent opening for a Female candidate for HR/PA

Qualification: MBA (HR)

Experience: 3-4 Years

Location: Jammu

Please send your Resume:

Mb. No : 9890129883

Address : Lane No. 12 S D Public School Near Jagat Resort Shakti Nagar Jammu.

Required

Required 1) Shop Boy 2) Billing Person (Busy Software) Location: Rehari.

Contact 7889775756

Sales executives 2 No’s

We are manufacturer of uPVC Pipes at Jammu, we require sales executives (2 Nos) to procure orders from market in whole of Jammu province.

Only experienced male candidates having two wheeler and also having sufficient experience in the similar line (Hardware) should walk in for interview between 18th May to 21st May 2022. (11AM to 2 PM)

Reva Irrigation Systems

Lane No. 15 Phase 2nd (Opposite Mahafeed Industries) Sidco Bari Brahmana Jammu

Mobile No. 7051114814

Required

A Chef

Contact :

Phone No.

09797319977

Whatsapp : 09797319977

Required

CA Articles/commerce graduates with interest/experience in the field of taxation for M/S Pardeep Gandotra & Associates Chartered Accountants (established 1985). Contact at 13 DC First Floor Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Email: capardeepgandotra@gmail.com

Ph 9419190248.

*MASTER LEARNING COACHING HUB*

KULLIAN, NEAR RICE MILL, RS PURA,

JAMMU- 181102

REQUIRES TEACHERS FOR NURSERY TO CLASS 10 , CBSE BOARD.

*REQUIREMENTS:-*

Subjects:- English, Maths, Science, Social science

Minimum Qualification :-Graduation

Experience:- 6+ months preferably, freshers are also welcome.

Good communication skills.

*Selection process:-*

Telephonic Interview

Personal Interview

Demo class presentation.

Interested candidates can contact on 9596723833, 8492971602

WANTED

* One Computer Operator cum Accountant

* One Transport Incharge-to lookafter Fleet of 14 Vehicles & should have knowledge of Driving.

Minimum Qualification – Matric

Contact :

9419003248

STAFF REQUIRED

1 ONE PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK, OFFICE WORK

MIN QUALIFICATION 12

2 ONE PERSON REQUIRED FOR GODOWN PURPOSE /WORK

MIN QUALIFICATION 10

ADDRESS

ARORA LIFE SCIENCES

SUDERSHAN COMPLEX

PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE YARD NO 6

NARWAL JAMMU

MOB-9086013196

Wanted for Hotel

Caretaker cum Receptionist

Shift timing : 5.30 pm to 11 pm

6.30 am to 9:30 am

Male below 30 years

Call 8492911156