Employment May 18, 2022

WANTED
BARBER FOR BARBER SHOP.
M.NO: 7006671711, 9419131125
Crescent public school
DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337, 0191-4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
Computer Teacher Relevant Degree
PTI Teacher Relevant Degree
Maids (Female) Qualification Middle Pass
Visit the school office on all working days from 10 am – 2 pm with your Resume and two Coloured photos
Nitya Laboratories
Chemist: 2 Nos
Experience: 0-2 Year
Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc/ M.Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science
Salary: No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Laboratory: 43, Sector-1A, Ext.
Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat,
Jammu-180015, J&K, India
Mobile No.: +91-8492928179,
+91-9873924093
Email : ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com
Urgently Required
We at S R TechnoMed have an urgent opening for a Female candidate for HR/PA
Qualification: MBA (HR)
Experience: 3-4 Years
Location: Jammu
Please send your Resume:
Mb. No : 9890129883
Address : Lane No. 12 S D Public School Near Jagat Resort Shakti Nagar Jammu.
Required
Required 1) Shop Boy 2) Billing Person (Busy Software) Location: Rehari.
Contact 7889775756
Sales executives 2 No’s
We are manufacturer of uPVC Pipes at Jammu, we require sales executives (2 Nos) to procure orders from market in whole of Jammu province.
Only experienced male candidates having two wheeler and also having sufficient experience in the similar line (Hardware) should walk in for interview between 18th May to 21st May 2022. (11AM to 2 PM)
Reva Irrigation Systems
Lane No. 15 Phase 2nd (Opposite Mahafeed Industries) Sidco Bari Brahmana Jammu
Mobile No. 7051114814
Required
A Chef
Contact :
Phone No.
09797319977
Whatsapp : 09797319977
Required
CA Articles/commerce graduates with interest/experience in the field of taxation for M/S Pardeep Gandotra & Associates Chartered Accountants (established 1985). Contact at 13 DC First Floor Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Email: capardeepgandotra@gmail.com
Ph 9419190248.
*MASTER LEARNING COACHING HUB*
KULLIAN, NEAR RICE MILL, RS PURA,
JAMMU- 181102
REQUIRES TEACHERS FOR NURSERY TO CLASS 10 , CBSE BOARD.
*REQUIREMENTS:-*
Subjects:- English, Maths, Science, Social science
Minimum Qualification :-Graduation
Experience:- 6+ months preferably, freshers are also welcome.
Good communication skills.
*Selection process:-*
Telephonic Interview
Personal Interview
Demo class presentation.
Interested candidates can contact on 9596723833, 8492971602
WANTED
* One Computer Operator cum Accountant
* One Transport Incharge-to lookafter Fleet of 14 Vehicles & should have knowledge of Driving.
Minimum Qualification – Matric
Contact :
9419003248
STAFF REQUIRED
1 ONE PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK, OFFICE WORK
MIN QUALIFICATION 12
2 ONE PERSON REQUIRED FOR GODOWN PURPOSE /WORK
MIN QUALIFICATION 10
ADDRESS
ARORA LIFE SCIENCES
SUDERSHAN COMPLEX
PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE YARD NO 6
NARWAL JAMMU
MOB-9086013196
Wanted for Hotel
Caretaker cum Receptionist
Shift timing : 5.30 pm to 11 pm
6.30 am to 9:30 am
Male below 30 years
Call 8492911156