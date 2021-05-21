Two Engineers killed in Leh mishap

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 21: Two Engineers were killed in a road accident in Nyoma block here today.

The accident occurred when Executive Engineer Rajesh Kumar and Assistant Executive Sanjeev Kumar of CPWD were travelling in Xylo vehicle bearing registration number DL3CF-9742 which met with an accident near GREF camp Nyoma.

Reportedly one of them died on the spot while another succumbed later at PHC Nyoma.

They were on three days tour with Administrative Secretary Ravinder Kumar to Changthang region in connection with Changthang Development Package 2021-22.

Nyoma Police has taken cognizance in this regard.