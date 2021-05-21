Rich tributes paid to Rajiv Gandhi on 30th death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: A number of functions were organized today across Jammu and Kashmir by Congress Party and others to pay rich tributes to late Prime Minister (PM) of India Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary.

To mark the occasion, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) in Jammu distributed food items and other essentials among needy persons across the J&K. JKPCC leaders also organized a mass mask distribution programme at district and block levels” and distributed food to COVID patients’ attendants at Rajiv Gandhi and Gandhi Nagar hospitals, ambulance drivers, and other needy people. Paying his rich tributes on the occasion, JKPCC vice president and former Minister Raman Bhalla said that late Prime Minister was a man with a “tremendous vision. He said Rajiv Gandhi’s leadership and dreams laid the foundation for modern India.

In Srinagar also, JKPCC paid glowing tributes to Rajiv Gandhi and recalled his selfless services and sacrifices towards Nation building. The Party also extolled former Prime Minister for working tirelessly to make India an emerging power during his tenure as Prime Minister of the India. Speaking on the occasion, JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the sacrifices of Rajiv Ji shall always be remembered, leading the countrymen at the path of peace & progress. He said Rajiv Gandhi was symbol of compassion and truth who laid down his life for the country. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leaders Mohd Amin Bhat and Surinder Singh Channi distributed food items among the poor people as a mark of respect to Raji Gandhi.

In Jammu office of Congress Party, Yogesh Sawhney (general secretary PCC) and Ravinder Sharma (PCC chief spokesperson) accompanied by other Congress leaders paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi. They also distributed Sanitization Kits at Kusht Ashram in Bhagwati Nagar keeping in mind the ongoing fight with the COVID-19 pandemic. The material distributed was obtained by Rajesh Gupta, General Secretary DCC Jammu (U). The sanitization kits consisted of immunity boosters, sanitisers, face masks, and other essential items which were distributed among 40 families today.

National Conference party president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah paid glowing tributes to the late Rajiv Gandhi. Recalling late PM’s contributions, Dr Farooq said that he steered the country towards modernity by means of telecom revolution, promotion of computerization, lowering of voting age from 21 to 18 years, laying foundation of Panchayati Raj and sleuth of other measures. Rajiv will be remembered for his sincere efforts to take the country towards 21st century. Among others party vice president Omar Abdullah, general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani also paid glowing tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.

District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Rural organized a number of programmes to pay rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi. During a programme held at Azad Colony Muthi falling in Raipur Domana constituency, president DCC Rural Hari Singh Chib, while paying tributes to late Rajiv Gandhi, recalling the former Prime Minister for ushering in the telecom revolution in India. Meanwhile, another function was organized near Paloura Manhas Sabha in Raipur Domana Constituency where DCC Rural organized a COVID-19 Testing camp.

In a statement issued today after paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, JKPCC vice-president G N Monga said late Gandhi continues to be an inspiration for millions of people in the country due to his selfless contributions to India’s growth, both in his domestic and foreign policies. “Late Rajiv Gandhiji laid down his life for the integrity and unity of the nation. His contributions to the nation would be remembered forever,” he added.

J&K Mahila Congress observed the 30th death anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi by distributing ration, medical kits and other essential commodities to the people in distress. Activists of Mahila Congress under the leadership of their president Indu Pawar organized camps in different parts of J&K to reach out to the needy people- amid unprecedented situation due to the spread of deadly Coronavirus. Speaking on the occasion, Indu Pawar said the former Prime Minister had brought technological revolution in India during his tenure. She said that it was only during his regime that hi-tech system was introduced to bring transparency in the governance.

OBC Department of PCC J&K organized a function at Raghunath Pura Jammu East to pay tributes to former Prime Minister. Advocate Suresh Kumar Dogra, chairman of the wing, on the occasion distributed sewing machines to widows and face masks to needy. A similar function was also organized by Som Nath Verma (Incharge District Kathua) at Hiranagar with his selected team members.

The Minority Department of JKPCC observed death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi as Seva and Sadhbavana Divas under the guidance of Gurdarshan Singh (vice chairman) and Michael Wazir (State coordinator) at old city Jammu by distributing mask and hand sanitizers among the locals. Singh said that the country will never forget Rajiv Gandhi’s sacrifice and he will always be remembered for his outstanding service and efforts towards progress of our nation.

On 30th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, rich tributes were paid to the late leader in a function organized at Vijaypur (Samba) under the chairmanship of Babal Gupta (working district president Samba). The party workers while paying tributes to Rajiv Ghandhi, highlighted the big reforms, decisions and achievements of Rajiv Gandhi. Babal described the period of Prime Ministership of Rajiv Gandhi as Golden period in history.

To mark the occasion, senior Congress leader Sumit Magotra along with his workers distributed food grains and sanitizers among the poor and needy families in a remote village of Udhampur. He said that Rajiv Gandhi as Prime Minister of India was always worried for weaker section of the society so we decided to provide some assistance to the poorest of the poor. He appealed all congressmen to work for common man of their which will be the real tribute to Rajiv Gandhi.