CCI to provide food to COVID patients at doorstep

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu has decided to help Coronavirus affected people by delivering free packed meals at COVID-19 dedicated health facilities and doorsteps of the patients at home quarantine.

This was decided in a meeting of CCI office bearers chaired by CCI president, Arun Gupta here today.

Arun Gupta, while addressing the meeting, said a mechanism has been devised to provide free meals to Corona patients admitted in GMC Jammu and their attendants besides ensuring that those people who have been advised home isolation should also get free meals at their doorsteps without any difficulty.

He said that those who are in home isolation may inform CCI Jammu about their food requirements before 1 pm daily.

CCI president also said that Chamber has also arranged oxygen cylinders for COVID affected people and those in need can contact CCI office bearers to get the same.

Gupta said that CCI Jammu is standing shoulder to shoulder with administration and the people of Jammu at the time of crisis and in the coming days more of such initiatives will be taken by the Chamber to help the ailing population and those looking after them.