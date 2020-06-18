Two died during cremation of COVID man’s death in Jammu, magisterial enquiry ordered

JAMMU: Two of the relatives of a man died due to COVID-19, also died under mysterious circumstances while cremating him at an isolated place in Sidhra area here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan also ordered a probe into the matter.

An official here said that three of the relatives of man, who died of Corona Virus on Wednesday night, this afternoon, shifted him to an isolated place at Sidhra along the banks of River Tawi in Government ambulance “The relatives including two nephews and son of the deceased were in PPE kits while performing cremation,” they said adding that off of them fell unconscious on the spot.

“Two of them (both nephews) died on the spot while his son was shifted to the hospital in an unconscious condition,” sources said.