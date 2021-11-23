Two die of COVID in J&K, 179 test +ve; 22 new cases in Ladakh

Unvaccinated man succumbs to virus in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, Nov 23: Two persons died of COVID-19 and 179 tested positive for the virus in Jammu and Kashmir while 22 new cases were reported in the Union Territory of Ladakh today.

One COVID casualty and 30 cases were registered in Jammu division while one fatality and 149 cases were recorded in Kashmir division.

An 80-year-old man hailing from village Bair Fazalabad in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district succumbed to COVID-19 in Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar today.

He had no co-morbidities but hadn’t taken vaccine.

With this casualty, COVID toll in Jammu region has reached 2183 and that of Poonch district to 99. Corona toll in other districts of the region include 1150 in Jammu, 238 Rajouri, 152 Kathua, 137 Udhampur, 133 Doda, 120 Samba, 67 Ramban, 44 Kishtwar and 43 in Reasi district.

Among 30 fresh cases, 19 were reported from Jammu district, three each in Poonch and Rajouri districts and one each in Udhampur, Doda, Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts. Ramban and Kishtwar districts didn’t report any cases.

As against 30 new cases, 31 persons recovered from the virus.

Jammu region’s Corona count now stood at 1,24,839. Among them, 1,22,408 have recovered from the virus while there are 248 active positive cases and 2183 fatalities.

Out of 22, fresh cases registered in the Union Territory of Ladakh today, 18 were reported in Leh district and four in Kargil.

Ladakh now has 218 active positive cases including 203 in Leh district and 15 in Kargil district.

Corona count in Ladakh has gone up to 21349. Out of them, 20919 have recovered while there were 212 casualties—154 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Kashmir today reported 149 fresh cases of COVID-19 while one infected with the virus succumbed.

The person died in Srinagar today taking the death toll Kashmir to 2,281.

Those who tested positive include 59 from Srinagar, 38 from Baramulla, 09 from Budgam, 02 from Pulwama, 05 from Kupwara, 03 from Anantnag, 02 from Bandipora and 10 from Ganderbal.

As per officials figures, 76,895 positive cases including 862 deaths and 75,468 recoveries are from Srinagar, 25,214 including 286 deaths and 24,587 recoveries are from Baramulla, 24,087 including 23,792 recoveries and 209 deaths are from Budgam, 15,581 including 15,336 recoveries and 194 deaths are from Pulwama, 14,683 including 166 deaths and 14,401 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,658 including 16,431 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,946 cases including 9,778 and 104 deaths are from Bandipora, 10,688 including 10,466 recoveries and 79 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,505 including 11,379 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,611 including 5,550 recoveries and 59 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 210,719 including 207,024 recoveries and 2,281 deaths