Teamwork guides J&K to 2nd consecutive victory

Men’s U-25 State A Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: Displaying composure, promise and playing as a well-knit rather cohesive unit, the Jammu and Kashmir Under-25 team registered second consecutive victory in the ongoing Mens U-25 State A Trophy at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Hyderabad, today.

Earlier, Kerala won the toss and elected to bat.

Batting first, Kerala bundled out for a paltry total of 128 runs in 34.3 overs. Ananthakrishnan J top scored 35 runs of 42 balls, while Sachin Suresh, Alfi and Akshay contributed 21, 19 and 18 runs to the total respectively. Left-arm spinner, Taizeem Younis Tak was the most successful bowler for J&K who took 3 important wickets, while right-arm speedster Rasikh Salaam, Waseem Bashir and Lone Nasir Muzaffar bagged 2 wickets each. Right-arm off-spinner Sunil Kumar claimed one wicket.

In reply, J&K chased the target in 37.4 overs, losing 6 wickets in the process, thus won the match by 4 wickets. wicket-keeper/batsman Kanhaiya Wadhawan, who played a valuable unbeaten innings of 40 odd runs in the first outing against Uttrakhand yesterday, again top scored with 31 runs today, while opening batsman Dikshant Kundal contributed 25 runs to the total. Sahil Lotra, Arya Suvansh Thakur and skipper Henan Nazir contributed 25, 13 and 12 runs to the total respectively. For Kerala, Fanoos, Basil NP, Alfi Fransis, Akhil Scaria and Ananthakrishnan claimed one wicket apiece.

Earlier, in the first match played at NFC ground Hyderabad yesterday, J&K defeated formidable Uttrakhand by 4 wickets.

Put into bat, Uttrakhand scored 208 runs in 45 overs, while Jammu and Kashmir chased the target in 39.5 overs by losing 6 wickets. Skipper Ajit Singh Rawat top scored with 68 runs for Uttrakhand, while J&K’s skipper Henan Nazir also top scored for his side with brisk 60 runs. Taizeem Younis Tak and Rasikh Salaam were the standout bowlers for J&K.

The team is being accompanied by Sarabjeet Singh, Shafqat Malik, Hilal Ahmed, Veemarsh Kaw, Huwaid, Haseeb Rehman, Guru Partap Singh and Sahil Magotra as officials.