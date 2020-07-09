Two dead, 4 injured as vehicle rolls down into river in Doda

BHADERWAH: Two persons were killed and four others, including a woman, were seriously injured when a passenger tempo they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into Kalnai river at Machipal area of Kishtwar district on Thursday evening.

Kishtwar’s Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh said a Trax vehicle carrying six passengers was on its way from Thathri to Dunadni skidded off the road near a stone crusher plant in Machipal area and plunged into the river.

He said the passengers trapped in the vehicle were extricated by local people and policemen and were rushed to the Trauma Hospital Thathri, where doctors declared two of them “brought dead”. (AGENCIES)