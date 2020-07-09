India exploring legal options in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA

NEW DELHI: India Thursday said it was exploring legal options in the case relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, a day after Pakistan claimed that he refused to file a review petition against his sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

“At this stage, we are assessing our legal options. We will do our utmost to protect the life of the Indian national,” Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing. (AGENCIES)