Terrorists target Army QRT convoy in Pulwama; solider, woman injured

SRINAGAR: A soldier and a woman were injured when terrorists fired upon an Army quick reaction team (QRT) convoy in Pulwama district on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.

“An ambulance in the QRT convoy moving from Khrew was fired upon by terrorists from near a mosque at Laddoo Mor, Lethpora, Awantipora, at 6 PM,” Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said one soldier was injured in the firing and he has been evacuated to the Army’s 92 base hospital here and is stated to be stable.

“One civil lady received injuries in the crossfire,” the spokesman said, adding her condition is stable. (AGENCIES)