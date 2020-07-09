LG chairs security review meeting in south Kashmir  

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday chaired a joint security review meeting in south Kashmir district of Kulgam, a police spokesman said.

He took a detailed review of existing security arrangements regarding upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the spokesman said. The meeting was attended by DGP J&K Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG (SKR)Anantnag Atul Kumar Goyal, DIG CRPF Dalip Singh Ambesh, SP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh and other officers of security forces of district Kulgam. (AGENCIES)