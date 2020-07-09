CICSE board to announce class 10, 12 results on July 10

NEW DELHI: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will announce class 10 and 12 board results on Friday, Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

“The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared on Friday, July 10 at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility,” Arathoon said on Thursday.

The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for the two classes after the pending exams were cancelled in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.