Srinagar : A young National Conference leader has died due to COVID-19 in a hospital in Jammu, officials said on Thursday.
“Sadly we lost Rohit (Kirni) a few minutes ago. He had been put on a ventilator but the medical teams, in spite of their best efforts, couldn’t stabilise him. He leaves behind a wife & two young kids,” party vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.
NC leader dies of COVID-19 in Jammu
