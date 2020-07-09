COVID-19: India has not yet reached community transmission stage, says Govt

NEW DELHI: Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, the Government on Thursday said India has not yet reached the community transmission stage of COVID-19 and asserted that there have been localised outbreaks in some geographical areas.

The Centre’s assertion came on a day India registered a record single-day surge of 24,879 COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 7,67,296.

The death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, the updated data at 8 am showed.

Asked if India has entered the community transmission phase, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Health ministry said, “Even today, the Health Minister (Harsh Vardhan) clearly said after the GoM that India has not reached the stage of community transmission. In some geographical areas, there have been localised outbreaks. (AGENCIES)