More women leaders would have made world more peaceful: Dalai Lama

DHARAMSHALA: If countries had more women leaders, we would have been a more peaceful world, said the Dalai Lama in an online interaction with the London police.

The Buddhist spiritual leader told the policemen on Wednesday evening that women are more sensitive to feelings of others. Therefore, they should work for the promotion of love and compassion, he said.

“Historically, we see that a majority of warriors are men, even butchers tend to be men. Women represent a gentler approach,” he said. (AGENCIES)